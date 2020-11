Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and Malnad regions. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the south-interior and north-interior regions," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre stated on Tuesday.

According to KSNDMC's forecast, isolated to scattered light to moderate rains are likely over Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

In north-interior Karnataka, it predicted isolated to scattered rains over Raichur, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bellary, Koppala and Haveri districts. "Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the region."Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga districts, the KSNDMC added. It also predicted scattered to widespread rains over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. (ANI)

