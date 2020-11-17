Bulandshahr, November 17: A gang rape victim committed suicide after the police delayed action on her complaint, the family has alleged.

The victim, a 19-year-old law student, who ended her life on Monday, has left behind a suicide note in which she has related her tale of woe. According to the note, the victim said that on October 3, she was kidnapped by a youth named Kamruddin and his three friends. She alleged that she was gangraped by them.

The victim filed a complaint at the Anupshahr police station. She said that Kamruddin apologised to her and even offered to marry her after which she decided not pursue the complaint. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 20-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes 8-Year-Old Neighbour in Azamgarh, Says Police.

On October 16, Kamruddin and his friends again gang raped her and the police lodged a case on her complaint on October 24 but no action was taken against the accused. The victim's father told local reporters that his daughter ended her life because she was upset at police inaction.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the matter was being probed and the investigating officer, who apparently delayed probe in her complaint, has been suspended. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Raped by 13-Year-Old Boy in Fatehpur District.

"The role of inspector Anupshahr and the circle officer is being probed by SP crime and action will be taken if found guilty," he said.

A police source, meanwhile, said that during investigations, the mobile of the accused was traced to a location other than claimed by the victim which delayed action.

