Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) A pair of lions brought from Gujarat was released into an enclosure at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Tuesday.

The lions were shifted from the Sakkarbaug zoo, the only permitted breeding facility in the country for lions, by road to Mumbai.

One of the lions from the earlier pair at SGNP had died necessitating the transfer from the zoo in Gujarat.

The lion pair was released into the enclosure by state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

He inaugurated a conservation centre for the rusty-spotted cats set up at the SGNP.

“This is the only conservation centre for one of the smallest animals in the cat family. It is a rare species and this centre shall provide all the necessary support for the conservation of this animal," he added.

