Berhampur (Odisha), Sept 20 (PTI) A 47-year-old liquor trader has been allegedly stoned to death by some miscreants in Odisha's Ganjam district, a police officer said on Monday.

Binayak Pradhan was sleeping in the community hall of Chingudighai village on Sunday night, when the miscreants apparently attacked him, killing him on spot.

At least three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, Priyans Ranjan Chotarai, the inspector in-charge of Purushottampur police station, said.

The incident could be a fallout of a business dispute, he stated.

