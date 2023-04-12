New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed all zonal officers to prepare a "list of employees" who have been "deliberately failing" to fulfil their duties towards the public, her office said on Wednesday.

To improve accountability and performance, a list of "non-performing employees" is being prepared and there will be no tolerance for negligence, she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the mayor office.

The move came after local councillors received several complaints about lack of cleanliness, shortage of teaching staff, and poor maintenance of parks in their areas, it said.

The mayor has instructed zonal officers to "prepare a list of employees, who deliberately do not fulfil their duties towards citizens," the statement said.

The mayor emphasised on the importance of well-planned ward inspections by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials and local councillors for the sake of the community.

She also stressed that both councillors and officials of the MCD are accountable to the people who have elected them, and they must work together to improve civic amenities in the city.

"We will bring a policy to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in all MCD schools on the lines of Delhi government's model of education," Oberoi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Oberoi also met with Najafgarh zone councillors and reviewed the work of all departments, it said.

The councillors raised concerns about "encroachment of public land" by commercial vehicles and the operation of "illegal dairies" in Sagarpur and Dabri areas of the zone.

Oberoi directed officials to take strict action, including fines, against repeat offenders, according to the statement.

