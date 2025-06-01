New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): In a remarkable feat of medical coordination and swift response, a live heart was successfully transported from Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, to Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi's Okhla Road, in just 19 minutes on Sunday, thanks to a specially created green corridor.

Covering a distance of 17 kilometres, the heart was transported between 11:40 AM and 11:59 AM, enabling a life-saving transplant for a critically ill patient.

The recipient, a 49-year-old man, had been suffering from Ischemic Cardiomyopathy -- a condition in which the heart's pumping capacity is severely compromised due to damage to the heart muscles, often caused by restricted blood flow from coronary artery disease. He had been on the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) registry since August 2024, awaiting a suitable donor.

The donor was a 35-year-old woman who was declared brain dead following a cerebral blood vessel rupture.

In a deeply selfless act, her family consented to donate her organs, providing others a second chance at life. The heart was allocated by NOTTO and successfully matched for transplant at Fortis Escorts.

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, said, "We are immensely grateful to the Delhi and Ghaziabad Traffic Police for their exceptional coordination in enabling the green corridor. Their swift support was crucial to the timely transport of the heart. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the donor's family for their noble act of organ donation. This case is a powerful reflection of Fortis Escorts' cardiac expertise and our continued commitment to saving lives through advanced, compassionate care.

Earlier on January 23, two green corridors were prepared at the Super Speciality Hospital, located on the premises of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, to facilitate the transport of human organs to Bhopal and Indore.

According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), one green corridor was prepared from the hospital to Jabalpur airport to transport 'Liver' to Choithram Hospital Indore, while another green corridor was prepared from the hospital to a helipad made at Tilwara road to transport 'Heart' to AIIMS Bhopal. (ANI)

