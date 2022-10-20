In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a gym trainer died of a heart attack while he was sitting on a chair. The incident took place in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, few people can be seen picking up the man after he dies of a heart attack in the gym. In the past too, there have been several instances where people have died of heart attack while at gym or playing raas or taking part in cultural programme. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Dandiya Raas in Dahod, Video Goes Viral.

Gym Trainer Dies of Heart Attack

Ghaziabad: A gym trainer died of a heart attack as he was sitting on a chair. The incident took place in Ghaziabad. The video is here. In the past, there were several instances that happened in different parts of the country. #heart pic.twitter.com/CwuiN8tsAJ — Tanseem Haider तनसीम हैदर Aajtak (@TanseemHaider) October 19, 2022

