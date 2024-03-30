Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): After the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced the list of candidates for all five seats in Bihar, party leaders exude confidence in winning all the 40 seats in Bihar as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

LJP's candidate from Vaishali, Veena Devi told ANI, "I thank my party leadership for giving me this opportunity. The party has reposed faith in me. I will stand up to their expectations. The people of Vaishali are our masters. I belong to Vaishali and will win the seat again. We will win 40 out of 40 seats in Bihar. We have to win 400 seats and make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, so we all will work together," she said.

Candidate from the Khagaria seat, Rajesh Verma said that he will seek the blessings of the people in the next 2-3 days.

"I thank all the senior guardians of the party. I assure them that I will live up to the trust they have placed in and given me this huge responsibility. I will seek the blessings of the people of Khagaria in the next 2-3 days," he said.

Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan will contest from the Hajipur seat.

Chirag who is the sitting MP from the Jamui seat, has given the seat to Arun Bharti this time.

Along with Chirag, Arun Bharti will contest from Jamui, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur and Veena Devi from Vaishali.

On March 18, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

