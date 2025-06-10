Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) The condition of two persons injured in the local train accident in Maharashtra's Thane district remains critical, and three others underwent surgery on Tuesday, an official from the civic hospital said.

Four persons were killed, and nine sustained injuries when they fell off two overcrowded local trains near Mumbra railway station during the peak rush hour on Monday.

The victims were travelling on the footboard of two trains, one travelling towards Kasara and another travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

The commuters were hanging from the doors of the crowded trains, and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions.

Dr Rakesh Barot, the dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, said, "Two patients are undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital. Their condition is critical."

Seven patients are admitted to the intensive care unit of the civic hospital, and their condition remains stable, he said.

Out of the seven patients, three underwent orthopaedic surgery, he said, adding that two others will undergo surgeries in due course.

The civic authorities, in a release, said one patient was transferred to a facility in Mumbai for specialised care.

"Since one patient needs a full-time neurology setup, he has been shifted to JJ Hospital, Mumbai," the release said.

