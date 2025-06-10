Mumbai, June 10: A day after four persons died after falling from a train on the railway track near Mumbra, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that operating more AC trains without increasing the fares is under the consideration of the Central government. Besides, the state government will make efforts for changes in office timings in Mumbai. The Chief Minister's announcements on Tuesday assume significanceas the opposition parties and rail passenger organisations have blamed the government for the June 9 incident, asserting that the Centre and the state government have been insensitive and inactive to give relief to the daily railway passengers amid less trips and rising crowds in local trains. Mumbai Local Train Accident: Indian Railways Say All Local Trains in Mumbai Suburban To Have Automatic Door Closure After 4 Passengers Fall From Overcrowded Train in Thane (Watch Video).

CM Fadnavis told reporters: “We have to learn from yesterday’s incident. The Central government has a master plan to provide AC trains and provide them without increasing the fares.” He further termed the Monday incident as a serious one. “Due to the limited expansion of the metro, the crowd in the local trains is high. The government is aware that if doors are installed in the local trains, ventilation arrangements will have to be made. Therefore, the Central government is considering providing AC trains without increasing the fares," he reiterated. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Persons Killed, 6 Injured After Falling off Overcrowded Moving Train in Thane.

Of the 13 people who fell from the moving train on tracks, four died and nine are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The government has already ordered a probe and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured. A case of accidental death has been registered at Thane Railway Police Station in the Mumbra train accident case. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and they will soon record the statements from eyewitnesses. In addition, the gap between the two railway tracks will also be measured.

