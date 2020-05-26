India News | Locals Clash with Police in Rourkela over Containment Zone

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], May 26 (ANI): Locals removed barricades in Rourkela town and clashed with police following a grievance concerning containment zone.

Police used tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to control the situation. The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

"There was a grievance of some people regarding the contentment zone, we are here to resolving the issue. Commissioner, SP, DIG all are here," Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Collector, Sundargarh, told reporters.

Officials said the situation is under control now.

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 10, Students Can Apply Online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

A total of 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,517 in the state on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)