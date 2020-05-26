TS EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 10, Students Can Apply Online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Hyderabad, May 26: In view of the novel coronavirus situation, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further extended the deadline for the application process for all Common Entrance Tests (CET). The date has been postponed until June 10, 2020. Earlier, the last date was extended till May 15. Initially, TS EAMCET was scheduled to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11.

"The last date for submission of Online Applications without late Fee is extended up to June 10 in view of the COVID- 19 lockdown. All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana State have been postponed and revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced in due course of time," the notice read.

EAMCET is an entrance examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) provided in Telangana.

Students who are interested in appearing for TS EAMCET 2020 exam can apply at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2020 is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.