Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 10 (ANI): In a bid to promote bamboo handicrafts industry in the Samba region, Department of Handicraft officials are imparting handicraft training to locals, according to the official.

Malika Raina, Assistant Director of Handloom and handicraft Department in Samba told ANI, "In January, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Jammu and Kashmir government signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote bamboo infrastructure in the region."

"With that aim, we have got 25 people in this Sambha Centre who are learning the art of making handicrafts made of bamboo. The training period is of a year. Our handicraft training mentors teach these individuals the art of making bamboo products," she said.

The member at the centre was seen working enthusiastically with determination and motivation to the craft of making bamboo products.

Many women said once their training gets completed, they will be selling bamboo made products in the market.

Speaking to ANI, a woman said, "So far, I have learnt the art of making bamboo baskets and bamboo chairs. These products are the ones which are mostly sold in the market."

"Right now, I am learning the art of making a pencil stand. I also make baskets of bamboo. We are happy working at this centre," said another man.

"Not only young people but aged people are also learning the art of making bamboo products. We are happy to work here," said another local. (ANI)

