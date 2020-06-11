India News | Locals Rescue 4 Children Trapped in Flash Flood in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Locals rescued four children who were trapped in a flash flood in Bhattiyat area of Chamba district on Wednesday.

According to locals, children were trying to cross Hobardi Khad falls, but fell and trapped in a flash flood in Bhattiyat area.

The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the shouting of children asking for help and rescued them. (ANI)

