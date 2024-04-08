The cargo bus was taken to the police station (Photo/ANI)

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, police and poll officials seized "unauthorised" cash worth Rs 22 lakh from a bus during checking in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, police said on Monday.

They said the cash was seized from an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation cargo bus arriving in Jangareddygudem from Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Chandra stated they were conducting checks based on information about cash being transported in APSRTC cargo buses.

"The bus was searched while cargo parcels were unloaded at an electronic shop on Buttaigaudem Road. During the search, Rs 22 lakh of unauthorised cash was found without any bills or evidence. Following election rules, the cash was confiscated, and the cargo bus was taken to the police station."

"An inquiry will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken," DSP Chandra said.

With the announcement of the poll schedule on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct came immediately into force.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

