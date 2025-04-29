New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He will be touring his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli on April 29 and will head to Amethi on Wednesday.

This will be the second time this year that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Raebareli. During his last visit in the month of February, the Congress MP ngaged with local students and residents, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi met a delegation from the Progressive International in Delhi. The Progressive International launched in May 2020 with a mission to unite, organise and mobilise the world's progressive forces.

"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met with a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath, New Delhi," Congress's official page wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on April 25, Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He also met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar. He stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society.

He said that the United Opposition condemned this action, "We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. Every Indian must stand united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do."

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting to discuss "all aspects of the serious attack" in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, according to party leader Pawan Khera.

Multiple top leaders of the party, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

Khera, while stating that the government has accepted Congress's demand for an all-party meeting, told reporters that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting, given the seriousness of the matter.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

