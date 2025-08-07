New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent.

In his notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP stated, "The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent. This action, citing India's continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, has been rightly termed unfair and politically motivated."

The Congress MP also expressed concern over the impact of the decision on Indian marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which contributed significantly to India's seafood exports.

"This 'Trump tax' threatens to break the spine of India's marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which earned USD 4.88 billion in 2024-25-66 per cent of total seafood exports. The new US tariffs on Indian shrimp exports, coupled with Ecuador's and Guatemala's lower tariffs and geographical proximity to the US, are significantly impacting India's competitiveness in this vital sector," the notice read.

Calling for immediate intervention in the matter, Eden urged the government to launch an Export Promotion Mission and provide targeted support to exporters.

"Immediate intervention is essential: the government must launch an Export Promotion Mission, offer special financial packages to affected exporters, and ensure strong support from Indian banks to help firms withstand this economic shock. Additionally, timely resolution is needed for shipments already in transit, now caught in uncertainty," Eden wrote.

Eden said the issue requires urgent attention in the national interest. "This matter demands the urgent attention of the House in the national interest," the notice further read.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days. It will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its response, termed the US's move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", declaring that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests." (ANI)

