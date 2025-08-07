Mumbai, August 7: The Indian stock market extended losses for a second straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by rate-sensitive sectors after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on interest rates and retained its neutral policy stance. The Sensex dropped 166.26 points to close at 80,543.99, while the Nifty declined by 75.35 points to end at 24,574.20. As investors remain cautious, we at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on August 7, including Trent Ltd (NSE: TRENT), Bajaj Holdings (NSE: BAJAJHLDNG), and BHEL (NSE: BHEL), among others. US Tariffs’ Effect on India’s GDP: Industry Leaders Say Impact Will Be ‘Manageable’ on India’s Economy, Limited to Just 0.19%.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, these companies have made headlines with quarterly results, asset transfers, or strategic growth indicators. Strong earnings from Bajaj Holdings and steady performance by Jindal Stainless contrast sharply with profit declines reported by GNFC and IRCON. In addition, HUDCO’s improved asset quality and Bharat Forge’s defence business move add further momentum to these counters. Scroll below to check the list of stocks to buy or sell today. India’s GDP Growth Forecast Retained at 6.5% by RBI for FY 2025–26 Amid Global Uncertainty, Expects Strong Rural Demand and Infrastructure Push.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 7:

Trent Ltd (NSE: TRENT): Tata Group's retail arm reported an 8.5% YoY rise in net profit to INR 424.7 crore in Q1 FY26, beating market expectations. Revenue grew 20% YoY to INR 5,061 crore, while EBITDA was estimated at INR 717 crore. Despite strong growth, operating margins narrowed to 14.2% from 14.9% YoY.

Bajaj Holdings (NSE: BAJAJHLDNG): The company posted a stellar 116% YoY surge in Q1 FY26 net profit at INR 3,486.5 crore. Revenue also more than doubled to INR 324.6 crore, up from INR 133.7 crore last year.

Jindal Stainless (NSE: JSL): The steel giant recorded a 10.2% YoY rise in net profit to INR 714.2 crore. Revenue climbed 8.2% to INR 10,207 crore, driven by strong domestic demand. EBITDA rose to INR 1,309.6 crore with steady margins at 12.8%.

Bharat Forge Ltd (NSE: BHARATFORG): The company signed an INR 453.3 crore Business Transfer Agreement with KSSL to shift its Defence Business assets. The deal also includes an IPR Licensing Agreement to support future collaborations.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL)

BHEL reported a wider Q1 FY26 net loss of INR 455.4 crore, compared to INR 211 crore last year. Revenue was largely flat at INR 5,486.9 crore during the quarter. Cost pressures and weak order execution hit the company's performance.

Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (NSE: HUDCO): HUDCO saw a 13% YoY rise in net profit to INR 630.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Net Interest Income jumped 32% to INR 961 crore, while asset quality improved significantly. Gross NPA dropped to 1.34% and Net NPA to just 0.09%.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (NSE: GNFC): GNFC’s Q1 net profit plunged 29.7% YoY to INR 83 crore due to a shutdown at its Bharuch plant. Revenue dropped 20.8% to INR 1,601 crore, and EBITDA fell 80% to INR 31 crore. Operating margins shrank sharply to 1.9%, denting investor sentiment.

IRCON International Ltd (NSE: IRCON): The PSU engineering firm posted a 26.5% YoY decline in Q1 net profit at INR 164.5 crore. Revenue dropped 21.9% to INR 1,786 crore, weakening quarterly performance. Lower execution and income weighed on overall earnings.

As investors digest a flurry of Q1 earnings, key developments in companies like Trent, Bajaj Holdings, and Bharat Forge could influence Thursday's trade. Caution may persist due to global uncertainty, especially after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% on India over Russian oil imports. Broader market cues remain mixed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).