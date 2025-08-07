Uttarkashi, August 7: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday interacted with the rescue team in Uttarkashi before it departed to carry out operations in areas severely affected by the recent cloudburst and heavy rainfall. The Uttarakhand CM met the personnel deployed for relief and rescue efforts, encouraged the members of the rescue team and sent them to the disaster-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Pipalkoti, hampering movement along a critical route. Chamoli Police informed that clearing operations are underway to restore connectivity. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 16 Persons From Maharashtra’s Jalgaon Missing After Flash Floods in Uttarakhand’s Dharali.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Interacts With Rescue Team

Badrinath Highway Blocked Near Pipalkoti

In Uttarkashi district, visuals from Bhatwari on the route to Dharali show severely damaged and obstructed roads, reflecting the scale of devastation caused by the cloudburst. The affected areas continue to face access challenges, complicating relief efforts.

On Wednesday, around 190 people were rescued from Dharali following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO and local volunteers engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search for the missing. The rescue and relief operations in the affected areas are in full swing. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 190 People Rescued From Flood-Hit Dharali So Far, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

As of 3 pm on Wednesday, there are a total of three confirmed fatalities, while 50 people are reportedly missing, according to a statement from the Indian Army. Over 225 Army personnel including infantry and engineering teams are on ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

Chief Minister Dhami, who visited the area earlier on Wednesday, reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help.

