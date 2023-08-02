New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three Bills and a bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi was introduced in the House.

The Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha earlier today include, ‘The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, ‘The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023’, and 'The Constitution (Scheduled castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023'.

‘The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ was also introduced in Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow for consideration and passing.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to present throughout the day on Wednesday, to support Government's stand and some Legislative business, which will be taken up for discussion and passing in the house.

Opposition members including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the bill.

The Opposition members also protested in the House over their demands related to Manipur violence.

Some opposition members said that the government cannot bring substantive business when discussion on a no-confidence motion is pending.

"I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism. The state has rights over the subject centre is overriding powers," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday opposed the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and said that it is our right to oppose the bill.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha MP said, "A brief introduction on the Delhi (NCT) Ordinance Bill took place in the Parliament today. However, only an introduction was held and not a debate on it. It is our right to oppose the introduction and five to six members of the opposition tried to oppose it".

"Although, one of the parties from the opposition supported the government. Others said that it is illegal and that the government is taking unconstitutional actions", added Tharoor.

Revolutionist Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran questioned the legislative competence of Lok Sabha over the bill.

"There is no meaning of government in delhi if this bill gets passed. It is taking away legislative powers from the elected government through bureaucrats. It is overriding the Supreme Court," he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill is violating multiple provisions of the constitution.

"It is a violation of Article 123. It is violating the separation of powers theory. There is no legislative competence. I demand a division of votes," he said.

The controversial bill aims to replace an ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi's bureaucrats, thereby overriding a Supreme Court ruling favouring the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.

Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi.

While speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha amid the tabling of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said, "Constitution has given the House (Lok Sabha), power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political."

He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue.

On Centre's Bill over Delhi Services, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said, "YSR Congress Party and our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have taken a decision to support it and we will be supporting the Bill and ensure that the Bill is passed in the Parliament."(ANI)

