New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha has revoked the suspension of three opposition members, who were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for "violation of rules" and their cases were referred to the Privileges Committee.

A circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the suspension of K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Kumar (alias) Vijay Vasanth, MPs, from the service of the House, which was done on December 18, 2023, until the submission of the report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from January 30, 2024.

An unprecedented 146 members were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament for "violation of rules". Most of them were suspended for the remainder of the term of the winter session with a few cases sent to the Privileges Committee of the respective Houses.

The opposition members were suspended over their protests in the two Houses following a breach of security incident in the Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also revoked the suspension of 11 members of the House who were held guilty of breach of privilege by the House panel.

Sources said the Chairman invoked the authority vested in him including under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to revoke their suspension enabling the members to attend the Special address by the President to be held on January 31, 2024.

Taking note of the situation that the suspended Members would not be able to attend the Special Address of President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together for the first time in the new building of the Parliament, the Committee presented the Report to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. (ANI)

