Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government has removed Ritu Maheshwari, IAS, as Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority and appointed Lokesh M, IAS, in her place.

The government has appointed Maheshwari as Divisional Commissioner of Agra.

Another IAS officer Amit Gupta will be the new Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur.

Maheshwari was serving as Noida’s CEO since July 2019 and during her tenure, Noida witnessed some major developmental works. (ANI)

