Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur, calling it "long overdue" but also disappointing, claiming that due attention was not given to the state because it only has one parliamentary seat.

"What the people of Manipur think about this is crucial, what they feel they should put forward. This is a truth that that the situation of human rights in the state, the injustice being done, the fights being done. Everything, whatever insult to women could be done was done. They were hoping that PM will come. It's long overdue, but now it's happening," Bengal minister Panja said during a press conference on Friday.

"What Manipur says is very crucial, we are very sad with this, if a state has only one MP seat or doesn't offer much political benefit, you can just ignore it. This is really disappointing," she said.

Earlier on Friday, ahead of his visit to the state, PM Modi reiterated the Central government's commitment to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women's market in various districts."

PM Modi will be visiting five states, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi will the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others. (ANI)

