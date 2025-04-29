Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Accusing Congress leaders of "indirectly supporting" Pakistan, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday said that if Congress claims terrorists "do not kill based on religion", they should file cases against the media and victims.

The BJP leader also slammed the Congress for its portrayal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the party's visual content a “crime” that insulted the PM's personality.

“If Congress claims that terrorists do not kill based on religion, they should file cases against the media and the victims. Otherwise, they should kneel and apologise. Those who make statements in favour of Pakistan are traitors,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the Congress had posted content that insulted Modi's image. He also pointed out that Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had stated that comments made by CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Thimmapur did not reflect the party's official position.

“If that's the case, what dignity do they have left? When their own party members don't respect them, defacing the Prime Minister's image in a derogatory manner is a crime,” Ashoka said.

On Saturday, Minister Thimmapur had claimed that the perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam would not have asked the names or religions of the victims, adding, “It is unfair to target a particular religion over the attack.”

Continuing his criticism, Ashoka said, “Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Pakistan, and CM Revanth Reddy has also displayed patriotism. Congress leaders should learn lessons in patriotism from such people. Even Jammu and Kashmir's former CM Omar Abdullah admitted to mistakes, but Congress leaders here question PM Modi for everything.”

He went on to say that CM Siddaramaiah, who won by a narrow margin, has become a “hero” in Pakistan.

“If he contests an election in Lahore, he could win by a margin of one lakh votes. He might even receive a civilian award from Pakistan. While everyone stands with the country, Siddaramaiah says he does not. Those claiming to be peace-loving have tried to assault a police officer, which is an insult to the entire police force,” he said.

“The CM himself has sent a message that anyone can attack the police. At another event, he questioned a district officer for merely attending. Such arrogance will not last long. He's lashing out at everyone because he knows his days in office are numbered,” Ashoka said.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah lost his cool and gestured angrily at a police officer on stage after a group of women—reportedly BJP workers, disrupted his speech during a protest rally in Belagavi.

Ashoka further claimed that Karnataka had become a “state of rowdies.”

“If people see others assaulting the police, they will follow suit. The Congress cannot stop the BJP. They have protested because the Congress spoke in favour of Pakistan. Such protests are part of democracy, but Congress cannot handle criticism,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka unit hit out at the Congress by sharing a post on 'X' by former Pakistan Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who commented on the Congress' graphic aimed at PM Modi.

“When Pakistani ministers retweet @INCIndia more than Indian citizens do, you know it's not a party—it's a cross-border love story,” the BJP said in its post.

