Palghar, April 29: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a woman from Kolkata allegedly killed her newborn daughter after learning that she had delivered her fourth girl child. The alleged incident occurred at the Dahanu Sub-District Hospital in the Lonipada area of Dahanu city, Palghar district. Police officials said that the woman suffocated the newborn baby to death at around midnight on April 26.

The accused woman has been identified as Poonam Shah, a resident of West Bengal. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Shah came to Dahanu from West Bengal and stayed with her parents during her pregnancy. Last week, Shah gave birth to a healthy baby girl at home in Lonipada, following which she and the baby girl were admitted to the sub-district hospital for postnatal care. Palghar Man Held for Killing Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair.

After finding that her fourth child was a girl again, the accused woman allegedly suffocated her newborn daughter to death. Post this, doctors declared the infant dead and immediately alerted the police, who quickly reached the hospital and registered a case in connection with the incident. They also sent the infant's body for post-mortem examination.

During questioning, Shah admitted to killing her newborn daughter. She told cops that she took the extreme step due to societal and familial pressure over giving birth to another girl child. Cops also learned that the accused woman is educated till ninth grade and originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. Virar Horror: 7-Month-Old Boy Falls to Death From 21st-Floor Balcony As Mother Slips While Closing Window.

They also found that Shah's marital home is in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the police have started investigating the matter, and so far, no arrest has been made.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

