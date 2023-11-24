Ayodhya (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Lord Ram is the embodiment of 'Dharma', and the Ram temple is the fulfilment of the sacrifices and sentiments of the ancestors.

In a statement issued by the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after offering a gold crown and umbrella to Lord Sita-Vallabh at Ayodhya's Bada Bhaktamal, in his address said that "after a long struggle, the temple movement has transformed into a decisive situation, (and) by strengthening the foundation stone of Ramrajya, we are getting ready to sing its praises."

He said, "This is the beginning of what Ayodhya should be like. Lord Ram is the embodiment of 'Dharma' and the Ram temple is the fulfilment of the sacrifices and sentiments of the ancestors."

Adityanath added that earlier people used to hesitate in calling themselves Hindus and Indians, but today every person has respect for the Sanatan Dharma and "Indianness".

He said that after a long struggle of 500 years, Ram Lalla is going to be installed on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate the Ram temple. The people of Ayodhya will have to take responsibility to make the Pran Pratishtha programme successful and take it to greater heights, he added.

The UP chief minister said that "today a new India is visible." Ambassadors from 52 countries had come to the Deepotsav which was promoted in those countries.

Ayodhya has always been an example of dedication towards service. "Nar Seva is Narayan Seva", it is visible in the religious events here, he said.

Adityanath also said that after January 22, a large number of devotees will come to Ayodhya. So Ayodhya will have to present a role model of hospitality. This will be considered as the "sacrifice of all of us in the Mahayagya of the Lord".

