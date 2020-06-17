India News | Lord Siva Temple Found During Sand Mining in Andhra's Nellore District

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Siva) was found on Tuesday while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal in Nellore district.

Some locals say that it is a 200-year-old temple. Some others say that it is one of the 101 temples built by 'Parasu Ram' on the banks of Penna river.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

The pinnacle of the temple is visible during sand mining.

Local people are now trying to bring out the temple from the depths of the river bed. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)