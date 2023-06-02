Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) Eleven lakh vehicles, including two lakh tourist vehicles, entered Shimla city during May, an increase of 15 per cent over the same month last year, according to police data.

However, despite the increase in numbers, the hotel owners are unhappy as occupancy in hotels remained low and they claimed that unauthorised businesses are eating into their share.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Still in 'Suraksha Kavach' of PM Narendra Modi.

A maximum number of 7.15 lakh vehicles coming from Chandigarh entered through Shogi, 2.04 vehicles coming from Upper Shimla and Kinnaur from Fagu and 1.87 from Mandi and Bilaspur from Heeranagar, according to police data.

There was a 15 per cent increase in the number of vehicles entering Shimla in May as compared to the same month last year. A total of 11.06 lakh vehicles including 2.09 lakh tourist vehicles entered the city last month, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI on Friday.

Also Read | Same-Sex Interfaith Couple To Get Police Protection After Threats From Family, Directs Delhi High Court.

The hotel occupancy was 40-50 per cent during the weekdays and it varied between 70-90 per cent on the weekends.

The occupancy did not go up despite discount giving offers by the hotels and the tourist inflow was not commensurate with the number of vehicles entering the city, said M K Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

Unregistered businesses running in the city are eating into the profit of the hoteliers, who are paying heavy commercial taxes, and the government must rein in the operators of unregistered hotels and homes as it causes loss to the state exchequer, he added.

Despite heavy vehicular traffic, no major traffic snarl was witnessed as the “One-minute traffic light plan” at entry points was in place to reduce congestion, the SP said

Stopping vehicles for 10-20 minutes at the entry has ensured the smooth plying of vehicles in the city. Breakdown of goods carriers, public transport and tourist vehicles accompanied by a sudden change in weather was the hiccup in managing traffic but halting vehicles has worked, he said.

The police have proposed setting up traffic lights at 10 points to ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement in the city. The new system will reduce the time to drive past the city during peak hours from 60-90 minutes to 15-25 minutes, claims police.

The new plan has evoked mixed reactions and some people took to social networking sites, expressing their unhappiness and said that the new plan has increased the traffic woes in the city and leaving and entering the city has become a tedious task.

“There are no traffic jams during school time and we are reaching school on time, " says Rajvir Rathore, a student of Chapslee School.

“Our friends told us that you would be stuck in traffic in Shimla for hours but we were delighted to see smooth traffic movement,” said a tourist from Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)