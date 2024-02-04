Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): BJP MP Pabitra Margherita on Sunday came out all guns blazing at the Congress, claiming that the grand old party will not win a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the BJP leader predicted a clean sweep for his party in the general elections, saying, "Such is the desperate straits that the Congress finds itself at this time that I can't even see them winning a single (Lok Sabha) seat in the Assam this time. From the way they are conducting themselves in public and the pathetic state they are in, I can say with full confidence and conviction that we will retain all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the Congress will draw a blank yet again."

Invoking the showdown between Congress supporters and the police in Guwahati after Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the Assam capital during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra, "We saw what happened when the so-called PM aspirant arrived here as part of his Nyay Yatra. His meetings during the Yatra only saw gatherings of about 250, 1000 or 1200 people. This only goes to show that their ideology, and leadership are facing total rejection from people of Assam, Northeast and the whole of India," Margherita said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ruling BJP convened a national convention on February 17-18.

The two-day key meeting is being held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The inaugural session is to be inaugurated on February 17 by the party's national president JP Nadda and the convention will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing or valedictory address on February 18.

However, a day before that, a meeting of BJP's national office bearers has been scheduled.The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, Cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session.

The ruling party has set sights on PM Modi's return to his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence for a third straight term in office in the next general elections, which are scheduled to be held between April and May this year. (ANI)

