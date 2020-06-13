Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Lucknow Zoo Welcomes New Inmate, a Baby Sarus Crane

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:36 AM IST
India News | Lucknow Zoo Welcomes New Inmate, a Baby Sarus Crane

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Amidst the gloom caused by the Corona pandemic, a newborn Sarus crane has brought some cheer for Lucknow Zoo and has become an attraction for visitors.

"Many birds lay eggs here regularly, Sarus Crane gave birth to a baby crane last year as well. Her baby is two-days old and is healthy," said Rajendra Singh, Director, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

A few visitors were also seen inside the zoo amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We came here after so long. Not many tourists are coming here due to the COVID-19 situation. We felt really good after watching so many animals. We also saw the Sarus Crane's baby," said Akhilesh Mishra, a visitor.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

Another visitor, Ankit from Varanasi said, "We came here as we were bored amid the COVID-19 situation, we wanted to get out of our house. I saw deer, Sarus Crane and ostrich here."

Sarus is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. With its red upper neck and white collar, it is among the world's tallest flying birds and typically breeds during the rainy season, from June to September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

