Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots

Thrissur, June 12: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, opened after nearly two-and-a-half months, will be closed again from Saturday, June 13. The decision to shut the temple premises was finalised by the Guruvayur Devaswom based in Trivandrum. Senior officials of the temple board decided to close down the religious site amid the resurging threat of COVID-19. Jama Masjid Shut Till June 30, Sabarimala Temple Not To Open For Public As COVID-19 Cases Rise.

The temple, based in Guruvayur town of Thrissur district in Kerala, was frequented by dozens of devotees per day from across the state since it reopened on June 9. Several pilgrims also scheduled their marriages at the temple after the place of worship was opened again.

The authorities were, however, compelled to order the closure as nearby areas were declared as COVID-19 hotspots. While cases are on the rise across Thrissur district, the Chavakkad and Vadakkekad areas which are close to the temple have been declared as coronavirus containment zones.

Update by ANI

Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple to be closed for devotees from 13 June, as nearby areas Chavakkad & Vadakkekad have been declared as containment zones. Weddings scheduled for tomorrow allowed; other wedding bookings, darshan passes stand cancelled: Guruvayur Devaswom, Trivandrum. — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

"Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple to be closed for devotees from 13 June, as nearby areas Chavakkad and Vadakkekad have been declared as containment zones. Weddings scheduled for tomorrow allowed; other wedding bookings, darshan passes stand cancelled," said a statement issued by the Guruvayur Devaswom, Trivandrum.

In Thrissur district, said the state health department officials, a total of 150 active cases are confirmed and over 21,000 have been kept under observation. Across Kerala, the tally of active coronavirus cases has climbed to 1,258.

