Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party workers on Wednesday protested in Bengaluru in connection with BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son's bribery case and demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The AAP workers who were led by state president Prithvi Reddy also called for the inspection of the offices and residences of all MLAs.

This comes after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta nabbed sitting Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son while he was receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe on March 2.

Addressing the workers during the protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, Reddy said that the matter should be investigated by CBI and ED.

"Madal Virupakshappa's son was caught by the Lokayukta officials while accepting bribe. Crores of rupees were also found in the MLA's house. It is a serious matter that this amount of cash was found in the house of an MLA when the elections are just a few weeks away, and the source of the money and why it was kept should be investigated. A proper investigation should be conducted by CBI, ED, IT agencies on the case. The houses and offices of all the MLAs should be inspected soon, the illegal cash should be seized and the election irregularities should be curbed," he said.

He accused the state government of backing the BJP MLA.

"It is clear that the entire government is behind Virupakshappa, who went absconding for five days from the police and Lokayukta officials until he got bail in the court. Although many cases related to the 40 per cent commission scam of the BJP administration have come to light, it is a tragedy that CM Basavaraj Bommai has not taken action against anyone. Bommai should resign from the post of CM," the AAP leader said.

"The most corrupt government in the political history of the state is the BJP government of CM Basavaraj Bommai. Under the Bommai administration, the development of the state has been completely neglected and only the BJP MLAs are developing," he alleged.

Many leaders and activists including party leaders Satish Kumar, Ashok Mruthyunjaya, Channappa Gowda Nellore, Kalidasa Jonnala, Gopinath Naidu, Naari Srinivas, Anil Nachappa, Srinivas Reddy, Satish Gowda, Keshav Kumar, Shashidhar Aradhya participated in the protest. (ANI)

