Bhopal, Sep 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,579 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,05,644, health officials said.

With 27 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,970, they said.

While seven patients died in Indore, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Ratlam and Betul and one each in Ujjain, Sagar, Shivpuri, Dhar, Barwani, Shahdol, Damoh, Katni, Shajapur and Singrauli, the officials said.

A total of 2,216 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 81,374.

At 393, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state in the day, followed by 272 cases in Bhopal, 243 cases in Jabalpur and 195 patients in Gwalior.

The total count of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 19,518 while the death toll increased to 499.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 14,874 including 358 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,133 and 7,636, respectively.

At 4,055, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,020 and 1,791 such cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 8,129 active containment zones.

41,679 new coronavirus cases and 576 fatalities have been reported in the state since the beginning of this month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,05,644, new cases 2,579, death toll 1,970, recovered 81,374, active cases 22,300, total number of tested people 18,22,297.

