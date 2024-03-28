Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly assaulting his 75-year-old grandmother in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday.

The police took action into the matter after a video of torturing the elderly woman surfaced on social media. The accused have been identified as Deepak Sen, and his wife Pooja Sen, residents of Barkhedi, Jahangirabad in the city.

Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla told ANI, "Two days ago a video had gone viral on social media platforms in which a man and a lady were assaulting an old woman. When the police took cognizance into the matter, the accused were identified as Deepak Sen and his wife Pooja Sen, who live in Barkhedi Jahangirabad, were assaulting and misbehaving with their grandmother."

On the basis of the video, a case was registered in Jahangirabad police station and both the accused were arrested on Wednesday evening. They were sent to jail on Thursday, the officer said.

DCP Shukla further added, "The elderly woman is originally from Jhansi and was living here at his grandson's place. The incident occurred on March 21-22 and it went viral on social media after March 26. After the incident, the old woman was returned to Jhansi and she was called back here for statement. Her medical examination was conducted in which it was found she sustained serious injuries too. Further based on her statement, more sections will be imposed into the matter."

When asked about the reasons behind the assault, DCP Shukla said that in the preliminary investigation it came to light that domestic disputes, anger and property issues. The video of the torture was made by the landlord and the police made him a witness into the matter.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 294, 323, 325, 506, 342 and 34 and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the victim, Bati Sen (75), said that her grandson Deepak and his wife beat her mercilessly and they were doing so for the last two-three months.

Karan Sen, the elder son of the elderly woman said, "Deepak had come to Jhansi and brought his grandmother to Bhopal with the promise of taking care of her and then started assaulting her. Out of fear, our mother did not tell us all this but when the landlord sent us the video and saw the video on social media, we immediately reached Bhopal and took our mother back to Jhansi. Then the police called us so we came to Bhopal to record our statement. We demand strict action be taken against Deepak and his wife." (ANI)

