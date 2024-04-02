Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Gwalior police have busted a cyberfraud gang operating from the city and arrested seven persons, including a woman, in this connection, a police official said.

As per their modus operandi the gang claimed to be from a software company targeted those living abroad to commit cyber frauds.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Abhay Rajawat (31), a resident of Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh Kumar (26), Parvesh Alam (22) and Shweta Bharti (24), residents of Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Thapa (29) and Suresh Vasel (29), residents of Meghalaya and Raj Kailashkar (28), a resident of Mumbai.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh told ANI, "Seven persons were arrested in connection with cyber fraud in the district. On Sunday night, we received information that a gang was living in a hostel in the Madhavnagar area in the city and using laptops. Acting on it, the police raided the spot, nabbed seven persons and also confiscated seven laptops from the site."

Preliminary investigation revealed that all the accused hailed from different places which include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and one accused is from Madhya Pradesh. They work as a gang and commit cyber frauds, the Gwalior SP said.

"The accused had set up a call centre here and claimed to be part of a software company. Generally, they used to target US citizens, call them and then used to commit cheating incidents. A case of cheating and cyber fraud has been registered against them. Their victims could be US citizens or citizens of other countries and an interrogation in this regard is being done," the officer said.

"It is a racket which used to cheat people living abroad by operating call centres here and using cyber forensic tools. The arrested are being interrogated and I think a big network will be exposed in this and it will be a big case of cyber fraud and financial fraud," SP Singh said. (ANI)

