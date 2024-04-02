Mumbai, April 2: A woman who allegedly flung her infant from a 14th-floor flat in Mulund in September 2023 has been granted bail in connection with the murder case. The sessions court on Monday, April 1, granted bail to the 28-year-old Manali Mehta and directed her release on a bond of Rs 50,000. Mehta, who has speech and hearing impairment was booked for allegedly flinging her 39-day-old baby girl.

The Incident Took Place in September 2023

Last year on September 21, the infant was found lying on the parapet of the first-floor window of a neighbouring building, reports Hindustan Times. After the incident came to light, the police were alerted and a murder case was registered in connection with the matter. During the trial, accused Mehta sought bail stating that the allegations were based on suspicion. Mumbai Shocker: 'Mentally Ill' Mother Flings 39-Day-Old Daughter to Death from 14th Floor of Her Building in Mulund; Booked.

Mehta's lawyer also told the court that his client was falsely implicated in the crime. He also stated that the FIR did not mention the role played by Mehta in the alleged offence. The bail application also revealed that Mehta was suffering from postpartum depression which caused her tremendous trauma and psychotic features.

"Applicant is not in a fit state of mind and has been demonstrating psychotic features," the bail plea said. Her lawyer further said that Mehta is entitled to protection as she is incapable of committing any offence. In her bail plea, Mehta stated that her condition of being unable to hear and speak since her birth has pushed her into emotional despair. Cyber Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen From Mulund Loses Rs 8.6 Lakh to Fraudster While Trying To Buy US Dollars, Case Registered.

She also added that "no fruitful purpose will be achieved" by keeping her in custody considering that she has a serious medical condition.

