Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A Bhopal man who lost one leg in a road accident last year and was thinking of dying has made a new beginning as he received new direction at an Artificial Limb Distribution Camp.

A one-day Artificial Limb Distribution Camp was organised by Bhopal Utsav Mela Committee at Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. At the camp, a total of 43 disabled people got a new path to life. Some people received support for their lives with artificial legs and some got artificial hands.

These artificial limbs manufactured by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) were distributed free of cost to the needy poor people under the Central Government scheme here.

Bhopal Man Devendra Thakur told ANI, "I met with a road accident on March 15, 2023 in which I lost my one leg. After the accident, I underwent an operation in which one leg was amputated. After that, I felt very sad, it felt like that I would die or I would commit suicide. I lost my courage and started getting worried about everything."

"Now I feel that life's expectations have changed, I can do anything in my life. I can earn well for my livelihood. Currently, I am currently running a paan gumti," he added.

Similarly, another man, Jamil Anjum was fitted with an artificial hand. His hand was amputated years ago after it was stuck in a sugarcane wheel pulley.

"Years ago, my hand was stuck in a sugarcane wheel pulley and it was amputated. By getting this artificial hand, my years-old dream has been fulfilled and with this I can do many small tasks which were not possible before," he added.

A doctor from AMILCO, Dr Nilesh Kumar said that these artificial organs were made with new technology and were much better than that of before.

"Earlier organs used to be quite heavy. But the legs that are being made now are different. They are quite light, which makes the beneficiaries easy to carry. With the artificial hand distributed here, a person can drive, drink water from a glass, can do whatever is useful to him in everyday life, and can become independent and self-reliant," Kumar said.

"Under the ADP (Aspirational Districts Programme) scheme of the Government of India, we identify the people once in three years according to their disability and provide them with artificial limbs. We also provide motor bicycles according to their disability. If someone has hearing problems then we provide necessary stuff. We also provide a wheelchair and a walker. All these things are provided for free and it is necessary for the disabled person to have a 40% disability certificate and their Aadhaar card to avail the benefit," he added. (ANI)

