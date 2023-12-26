Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): A pickpocket was caught at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accused was caught following the complaint of a devotee, who arrived here from Bhopal and reported to the Mahakal temple committee. Acting on the complaint, the CCTV footage was checked according to the location mentioned by the devotee and caught the accused.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband’s Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

"A pickpocket was caught on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple who stole the wallet of a devotee who arrived from Bhopal here. As soon as we received a complaint about the matter, we checked the CCTV footage of the temple and found the accused stealing. Following which, a search began and caught the accused," said Mulchand Junwal, Assistant Administrator, Mahakal temple committee.

After that, the temple administration handed him over to Mahakal police station. Around Rs 18,000 cash and a wallet of the devotees was recovered from the accused, he added.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video).

"Pickpocketer was caught with the help of CCTV footage on the premises of Mahakal temple. We have returned the amount to the person whose money was stolen by the accused and the extra amount left with the accused was deposited in Mahakal police station," said Dilip Bamniya, Sub Inspector, Mahakal police station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)