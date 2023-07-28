Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A sub-inspector (SI) posted at the civil line police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district allegedly opened fire at the police station in charge following an argument on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

The SI has been identified as Brij Raj Singh and the civil line police station in charge has been identified as Hitendra Nath Sharma. The incident occurred on the premises of the civil line police station.

Also Read | UP Madrasa Board Exam 2023 Results: Nearly 84% Students Who Appeared for Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil Fazil Courses Clear Examination.

Sharma was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the police personnel present on the spot, there was a heated argument. Later the matter escalated, and Singh lost his temper and opened fire at Sharma.

Also Read | Cybersecurity in India: Parliamentary Panel Suggests Formation of Regulatory Body for Safeguarding IT Infrastructure and Networks From Cyber Threats.

Meanwhile, Rewa MLA Rajendra Shukla said, “The bullet is stuck between the shoulder and heart. The doctors are continuously looking after him and apart from this, more doctors from the state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur have been called here for further treatment.”

When asked about the reason for the incident, Shukla said that the priority was saving Sharma instead of ascertaining the reason now. The accused SI is in custody and the reason will be known later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)