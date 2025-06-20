Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [Indai], June 20 (ANI): A case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, after a woman alleged that she was being pressured and misled into converting to Christianity under the pretext of being cured of an illness, according to the police official on Friday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma, the complaint was filed by Neetu Raikwar, a resident of Parshuram Nagar in Ranjhi.

"Neetu Raikwar, a resident of Parshuram Nagar, Ranjhi, said that some people were deceiving her that her illness would be cured if she accepted Christianity. She was being pressured to convert. A case has been registered under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act. The accused will be arrested," ASP Sharma said.

Police registered the case against Manoj Pillay, Vinod Raji and others under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, which prohibits conversion through force, fraud, or allurement.

The official said that an investigation had been started and efforts to arrest the accused were underway.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

