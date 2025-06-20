  • Festivals
    India’s Engineering Goods Exports Surge by 60% Since 2014, Reflecting ‘Make in India’ Success: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

    India's engineering goods exports have surged by 60 per cent since 2014, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Highlighting the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Union Minister credited the steady rise in engineering exports to the government’s focused efforts over the last decade.

    Technology IANS| Jun 20, 2025 03:34 PM IST
    India's Export Growth (Photo Credits: X/@PiyushGoyal)

    New Delhi, June 20: India's engineering goods exports have surged by 60 per cent since 2014, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Highlighting the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Union Minister credited the steady rise in engineering exports to the government’s focused efforts over the last decade.

    “India on the rise! Since 2014, under @NarendraModi Govt., engineering goods’ exports have surged by 60 per cent, reflecting robust ‘Make in India’ success,” Goyal posted on social media platform X. This rise in engineering exports comes at a time when India’s broader industrial performance is also showing steady improvement. Indian Money in Swiss Banks: Deposits by Indian Customers in Swiss Banks Fall Nearly 18% Over Last 10 Years, Says SNB Data.

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says ‘India on the Rise, Engineering Goods’ Exports Surge by 60%’

    As per the earlier Ministry of Statistics data, industrial production in April 2025 grew by 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The manufacturing sector, a key pillar of India’s economic growth, registered a 3.4 per cent rise in April, improving from 3 per cent growth in March.

    Sectors like basic metals, motor vehicles, and machinery were among the top contributors to this growth. The manufacture of machinery and equipment alone grew by 17 per cent, pointing to strong demand in both domestic and export markets. The production of capital goods -- equipment used in industrial and infrastructure projects -- saw a sharp 20.3 per cent rise.

    This not only signals higher investment activity but also supports long-term job creation and income growth. Consumer demand has also remained strong, with the output of durable goods such as electronics and appliances increasing by 6.4 per cent. ‘EPFO Services Are Entirely Free’: PF Members Cautioned Against Taking Help of Agents for Online Services Related to Provident Fund.

    India’s infrastructure push has further supported industrial growth. The infrastructure and construction goods sector grew by 4 per cent in April, driven by major government spending on highways, railways, and ports. With global appetite for quality engineering products rising, India’s improving industrial output and export performance are seen as positive signs for the economy.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

