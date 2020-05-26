India News | Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,000 Mark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): With 165 new positive cases reported on Tuesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 7,024, as per the Madhya Pradesh health department.

Also, 3,689 patients have been cured and discharged while 305 deaths have been reported in the state so far after 5 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

