Bareilly (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A madrasa teacher has been booked on rape charges in Sheeshgarh area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she came to the madrasa four years ago. The accused used to study with her, but he later started teaching at the madrasa.

Also Read | Gujarat: 28-Year-Old Woman Sets Self And Two Minor Sons On Fire in Rajkot DIstrict After Argument With Mother-In-Law.

The woman alleged that both of them fell in love with each other, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

She, however, claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was forced to undergo abortion.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2T Likely To Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report.

“Subsequently when the woman went to the house of the youth, she was given death threat and asked to leave the place,” the officer said.

Sajwan said a case was registered against the teacher on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)