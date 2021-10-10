Realme is expected to expand its GT lineup by adding a new smartphone, which could be called Realme GT Neo 2T. It is worth noting that the Chinese phone maker is ready to launch the Realme GT Neo2 in India on October 13, 2021. Recently, it was reported that the Realme GT Neo 2T received MIIT certification. The smartphone is tipped to borrow a 48MP camera and 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display from the Realme GT Neo2. Realme GT Neo2 To Be Launched in India on October 13, 2021.

The handset is said to feature a customised version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, which is also available on the Realme GT Neo. It's worth noting the Realme GT Neo was introduced in the Indian market as a rebranded Realme X7 Max.

Realme GT Neo2 - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Realme)

If the latest rumour mill is to be believed, the Realme GT Neo 2T is likely to sport a similar design as the GT Neo2. However, we can expect minor changes in terms of specifications, particularly in the camera and chipset.

The smartphone is likely to get a 48MP camera instead of a 64MP camera. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 instead of the Snapdragon's octa-core 870 SoC. We can also expect different colour options than GT Neo 2.

Expect an official announcement coming from the brand about the Realme GT Neo 2T by the end of this month. However, it remains to be seen if it would be a global launch pt a domestic one. Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2T.

