Rajkot, October 10: A 28-year-old woman allegedly set herself and her two minor sons ablaze in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday. The incident took place at Nakravadi village of the district. The woman took the extreme step reportedly after an argument with her mother-in-law. The woman has been identified as Daya Dendaniya. All three died due to burns. Bhopal Shocker: Woman Allegedly Sets Herself on Fire After Fight With Neighbour

According to a report published in The Times of India, Dendaniya had an argument with her mother-in on cooking food on Friday evening. However, the fight continued on Saturday. The woman reportedly took two sons into a room and poured kerosene oil. Then she set herself and her sons ablaze.

Seeing smoke coming out of the room, the family members and neighbours broke open the door. However, when the door was opened, the woman and her children were badly burnt. The 108 ambulance was called. The ambulance that rushed to the spot declared all the three dead. The minor children have been identified as seven-year-old Mohit and four-year-old Dhaval. Jharkhand: Woman Jumps Into Kharkai River With Two Minor Kids in Jamshedpur.

The police were then informed. Cops questioned the husband of the deceased. “The primary interrogation reveals that there was no argument between the husband and the wife. But Daya had a tiff with her mother-in-law a day before the incident. Looking to the crime scene, we believe it’s a case of suicide,” reported the media house quoting Assistant commissioner of police (north) SR Tandel as saying.

The officer said that an FIR could be registered in the case if the family of the deceased lodges a complaint. Meanwhile, an offence of murder has been registered against Dendaniya. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2021 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).