New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that train services on the Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir were experiencing delays.

https://x.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1935516513374519578

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted."

"Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: Voting for Nilambur Assembly Bypoll Commences Amidst Tight Security; Results on June 23.

The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume.

Earlier this week, services on the Blue Line experienced delays between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations. DMRC had made a similar announcement on X: "Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

Prior to that, on June 9, operations were hindered on the Pink Line after a fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station. According to the DMRC, the fire originated in one of the technical rooms, prompting trains in that section to operate at a restricted speed of 25 km/h--significantly slower than the usual 40 km/h.

"Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station," the DMRC had posted in a series of updates.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has taken a significant step towards improving urban mobility by integrating its ticket booking system with the YATRI app. This development is aimed at making it easier for commuters in the capital to plan their routes, make payments, and navigate the metro system seamlessly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)