Mumbai, June 19: The share market will reopen on Thursday, June 19, for the trading day after ending on a slightly lower note on Wednesday. Amid this, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 19. These stocks or shares include Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK), Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), Siemens and Tata Elxsi (NSE: TATAELXSI).

On June 18, Indian equity indices ended marginally lower with Nifty below 24,850. At close, the Sensex was down 138.64 points or 0.17% at 81,444.66, and the Nifty was down 41.35 points or 0.17% at 24,812.05. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Israel-Iran Tensions Rise.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on June 19

Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK)

Bank of Maharashtra entered into a strategic co-branding partnership with SBI Card to launch co-branded credit cards tailored to meet the evolving financial and lifestyle needs of its customers.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN)

Jio Financial Services announced that the company has acquired more than 7.9 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from the State Bank of India (SBI), according to an exchange filing. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 18, 2025: Tata Power, RailTel Corporation and Hindustan Zinc Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp announced a subscription-based battery model for its upcoming VIDA VX2 electric scooter, starting July 1. The company’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) offering is aimed at reducing the upfront cost of electric vehicle (EV) ownership and making the product accessible to a broader customer base.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced a partnership with Satcom firm AST SpaceMobile, a rival of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, to deliver satellite services on smartphones directly.

Tata Elxsi (NSE: TATAELXSI)

Tata Elxsi and Infineon Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop electric vehicle (EV) systems for the Indian market.

On June 18, US stocks rose as traders digested the latest Federal Reserve policy rate decision and monitored the latest developments in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 102 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 also gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).