Dehradun, July 19: Condoling the incident of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where 15 people were electrocuted, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry. As many as 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project, officials said. Chamoli Transformer Blast Update: Death Toll Rises To 15, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Visit Spot.

"It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and State Disaster and Response Fund (SDRF) have reached the spot," CM Dhami said. He said that the injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. "Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry," he added.

The Chief Minister also left for the incident spot for inspection. Earlier in the day, officials said that the casualties include a police sub-inspector and three home guards. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said, "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. The investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details." Further information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)