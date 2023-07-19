The transformer blast at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has claimed the lives of 15 people, including a police sub-inspector and five home guards, due to electrocution. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the electrocution, with initial findings pointing to a current on the railing. In response to the disaster, the injured are being urgently airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is en route to the location to assess the situation. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

Death Toll Reaches 15

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: People injured due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. So far 15 people have died in this incident. pic.twitter.com/IdE7cN1JtP — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River. pic.twitter.com/udnsa6Re11 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

