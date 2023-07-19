A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as a transformer explosion on the banks of the Alaknanda River claimed the lives of ten people and left several others injured. The injured have been rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. According to the news agency ANI, among the deceased is the outpost in charge of Pipalkoti, as confirmed by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. Hill Collapse Caught on Camera: Huge Portion of Hill Collapses in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli District Due to Torrential Rain (Watch Video).

10 Killed in Uttarakhand Transformer Explosion

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital: SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval pic.twitter.com/QKC5vpvbF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

